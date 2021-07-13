Agency Reports

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has debunked the trending news claiming former Imo Governor Senator Rochas Okorocha has been suspended for alleged “anti-party activities”.

The party said the suspension letter in circulation was forged.

APC Caretaker Secretary, Senator Akpan Udoedehe, said the letter was fake.

“The letter is fake. It is not from us (APC). My signature was forged. The signature on that letter is copy and paste,” Akpan Udoedehe said.

The fake letter which bore the signature of Akpan Udoedehe and chairman, Mai Mala Buni claimed Okorocha was suspended due to alleged anti-party activities.

He was accused of holding meetings with the opposition party both at federal and state levels.

Okorocha was also accused of working against the imo State APC.

“The suspension follows after(sic) the recommendation by the Imo State Disciplinary Committee set up to investigate allegations of gross anti-party activities against you which is in line with Article 21 (B) I-VI of our party’s constitution,” read the fake letter to Okorocha.