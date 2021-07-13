By Taiwo Okanlawon

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, will lead top dignitaries including the Governor, State of Osun, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, to officially launch Ife Grand Resort & Industrial Park in Ile-Ife on Friday 16 July 2021.

According to a statement signed by his Director of Media and Public Affairs, Comrade Moses Olafare, the Grand Resort, located beside the toll-gate on the Ife-Ibadan expressway is a brand-new city of hubs driven by urban renewal initiatives of the Ooni Ogunwusi.

The resort is built to serve as the hub for sustainable development, a fountain of employment generation, radar of empowerment and satellite for branding and showcasing the cultural heritage and value of Ile-Ife the source and natural headquarters of the Oduduwa race globally.

The statement further said the huge investment is a legacy project embarked upon by Ooni for urban renewal and redevelopment into the current smart city global requirements in the selfless spirit of ‘Charity Begins At Home

The Ife Grand Resort and Leisure which is planted on over 1000 acres of land will aside from offering facilities for exquisite lodging/accommodation, harbour multiple industrial parks with pockets of industries currently producing many industrial and agricultural products as well as rendering essential services to the resort, the Ife community and Nigeria.

Sitting comfortably within the Ife Grand Resort which is a focal attraction on Friday is the 3000 seating capacity Meeting Incentives Conference and Event(MICE) Centre branded ‘Ojaja Arena’, a complex of architectural wonder planted by Ooni Ogunwusi to add the value of relevance to urban renewal in Ile – Ife.

Ooni disclosed that he deliberately brought the 3000 seating capacity event centre to make Ile-Ife the epicentre of MICE in Africa, saying that the ‘Ojaja Arena’ has been configured and positioned with all facilities to satisfy demands of Meetings, Incentives, Conference and Event adding that it would also shore up intellectual and congregational activities in Ile Ife.