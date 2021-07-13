The Police in Akwa Ibom said they have arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly stealing Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHEDC) armoured cable in Eket Local Government Area.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, SP Odiko Macdon, disclosed this in Eket on Tuesday.

Macdon said the suspect was caught by members of the community at the Stadium Road in Eket on Sunday, July 11.

He said the culprit stole the PHED armoured cable along Church Road in Eket.

“On Sunday, July 11 at about 7:40 a.m., we received a report from a PHEDC Staff that at about 4:04 a.m., of the same date, one suspects was caught with an armoured cable wire by members of the community at Stadium Road in Eket,” Macdon said.

According to him, the suspect who was almost being lynched by the mob was rescued by some elders and handed over to the police for further investigations.

Macdon said that the suspect had confessed to the crime and given useful information about other accomplices currently at large.

“The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Amiengheme Andrew, has commended the vigilance and efforts of members of the community in Eket for their swift action,” he said.

He assured that the Command would expedite action on the investigations and charge the suspect to court for prosecution soon.

A source, who claimed anonymity, said that the suspected armoured cable thief had been known by members of the community for his nefarious activities.

“He first went to Afaha Ukwa Street in Eket to steal armoured cable and disconnected the transformer on Friday, and between Saturday night and Sunday morning, he went to cut the armoured cable.

“And later proceeded to cut another armoured cable in Edem Udoh street, while stealing it, the youths of the area caught him and drew the attention of the PHED staff,” the source said.