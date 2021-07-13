The Police Command in Akwa Ibom has denied killing four persons in Oron Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesman for the command, SP Odiko Macdon, made the denial in a statement he released to newsmen in Uyo on Tuesday.

Macdon said, “The attention of the Police Command in Akwa Ibom has been drawn to some social media publications alleging that four persons were killed at Oron by the police.

“For the records, the police were on a specified assignment to effect the arrest of a wanted suspect.

“The said suspect raised an alarm which led to an attack on the officers and an attempt to snatch their rifles from them.’’

Macdon explained that the officers resisted the attempt but in the ensuing struggle, three persons were hurt and taken to the hospital.

The police spokesman, however, said that one of them was confirmed dead while on admission.

He also explained that during the struggle, the suspect escaped with handcuff.