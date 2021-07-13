In line with the Nigerian Railway Modernization Project (Lagos-Ibadan section) with extension to Lagos Port at Apapa, the Lagos State Government will be diverting traffic on Ilupeju and Fagba Level Crossings for asphalt laying.

According to a Statement from the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation, the Commissioner in charge of the Ministry, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde stated that while traffic on Ilupeju will be diverted from 9:00 pm on Friday 16th of July, 2021 from to 5:00 am the following day, Fagba Traffic will be diverted from the same time on Saturday 17th of July till Sunday, 18th of July, 2021.

With an assurance that alternative routes have been provided for road users to utilize during the course of the construction, Oladeinde explained that motorists plying the Fagba axis will be diverted to Toyin Crossing and Ashade Underpass to access their desired destinations.

The statement further advised Motorists heading towards Ilupeju from Bolade to utilize the Oshodi-Oke interchange at Olupese to descend to the right side of the road to connect Town Planning and get to their various destinations.

In the same vein, road users trying to access Ilupeju from Mushin are to go through Vono road to link Tinubu/Olateju roads to connect Ikorodu road through Ogunmokun toll gate, Ladipo Street to link Oshodi-oke or Moshalashi to Empire which will lead them to Jibowu to connect their destinations

Motorists moving towards Agege-Motor-Road from Ilupeju will be diverted to Town Planning way to link Jibowu/Empire axis through Ikorodu road to access Agege Motor Road. Motorists can also utilize Oshodi-oke to Bolade (Arena Market Area) to link Agege Motor Road as another alternative.

The statement read that the closure has been slated at this time, to ensure a smooth and uninterrupted flow of work on the rail tracks, urging Road users to comply with the traffic directions put in place to minimize inconvenience in movement.

The Lagos State Government through the statement appealed to residents of the State to be patient as the project is aimed at achieving a seamless Multi Modal transport system that will cater to the transportation needs of a larger population.