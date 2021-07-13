By Femi Ogunshola

The House of Representatives on Tuesday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency due to the spate of insecurity in the country.

This came via the adoption of a resolution by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep Femi Gbajabiamila on the consideration of its reports on the National Security Summit.

Rep Ahmed Wase, the Deputy Speaker presided over the consideration of the reports.

In his motion, Gbajabiamila said the summit was held to generate ideas in tackling insecurity in the country, adding that the committee met with stakeholders and security experts in which suggestions were provided.

He said that subsequently, the recommendations of the report were voted and adopted by the lawmakers.

Recall that in April, the House set up an ad hoc committee to organise Security Summit as part of efforts to restore peace across the country.

NAN