By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian singer Douglas Jack Agu popularly known as Runtown has shared a teaser of the possible tracklist for his forthcoming album scheduled to drop this summer.

The hitmaker shared the tracklist on his Instagram, weeks after hinting on the title of the album.

The singer had announced in April that his sophomore album, ‘Signs.’ would be dropping this June.

Runtown did not state the reason why the album was delayed but has now shared a tracklist without much details.

Runtown’s debut album ‘Ghetto University’ saw him rise from a promising act to an African international pop star, topping charts across the globe, and by extension, led him to headline an array of massive gigs from Lagos to Kampala, London, South Africa, Zanzibar, Trinidad, New York and more recently, Paris.

The album will be Runtown’s first since 2015’s Ghetto University and his first since Redemption EP. He has also released two volumes of Soundgod Fest.

Soundgod Fest Reloaded has been making the rounds since it dropped on April 24, 2021.

The singer was born on 19 August, 1989 in Enugu but grew up partly in Abuja and Lagos, where he finished his primary education.

After the death of his father, he moved to Abuja with his mother, who was working in the Ministry of Health.