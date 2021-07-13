By Nimot Sulaimon

The Senate has passed a bill to establish the National Emergency Medical Services Agency.

The passage of the bill followed the consideration of a report by the Committee on Health (Secondary and Tertiary).

Chairman of the Committee, Senator Yahaya Oloriegbe (APC, Kwara Central), in his presentation, said the bill seeks to, among others, ensure that all Nigerians have access to early, good and quality emergency medical service and critical care when needed.

According to the lawmaker, the agency when established would provide assistance for the development of a comprehensive area emergency medical services system in Nigeria.

“Mr President and Distinguished Colleagues, the country lacks a robust emergency healthcare service.

Therefore, our legislative mandate to establish one at this time will improve our decaying healthcare system through the provision of the better and reliable institutional framework for an effective and efficient emergency medical service in Nigeria”, Oloriegbe said.