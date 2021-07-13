By Nimot Sulaimon

The Nigerian Senate on Tuesday passed bills establishing three universities.

They are Federal University of Science and Technology Lau, Taraba State; Federal University of Agriculture and Technology, Aboh, Delta State; and City University of Technology Auchi, Edo State.

These bills followed the consideration of three separate reports by the Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND.

Senator Sandy Onuh, in his presentations on behalf of the Chairman of the Committee, Ahmad Babba Kaita, said the Federal University of Agriculture and Technology, Aboh, in Delta State, would offer graduates knowledge in research to improve on Agricultural extension and general Agricultural practices.

In another presentation on the report of the Conference Committee on the establishment of the City University of Technology, Auchi, Onuh said the Senate and House of Representatives met and deliberated on the two versions of the bill.

According to him, it was resolved that the harmonised version be adopted by each of the two chambers of the National Assembly for approval.