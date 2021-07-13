12 July 2021: While the world marked the closing of UEFA EURO 2020 on 11 July, TikTok, together with its users, continues to celebrate those WOW moments that left ever-lasting impressions.

The platform connected close to five billion fans across the world to the games through full-screen, sound-on virtual experience and has been living up to its promise of inspiring creativity and bringing joy to its community.

From live score updates to #FootballCelebrations and conversations about the latest game; soccer fans on TikTok had a community to be part of, and many amazing activities to get involved in on the platform that kept their soccer fever in high spirits.

As a vibrant hub of sports, TikTok is a place where popular players, teams and fans connect with one another, and during the UEFA Euro 2020, it was the go-to place for fans to show their love of the game.

This was evident via the popularity of the official #EURO2020 hashtag which is sitting at nearly 5 billion views. Under the hashtag, fans were able to find not-to-be-missed on-the-field moments, game highlights shared by the official EURO2020 TikTok page as well as humorous videos from fans.

We can agree that sports and music definitely go hand-in-hand which was evident through Ed Sheeran’s performance at the TikTok UEFA EURO 2020 live show, hosted on 25 June, which broke a record on the platform with over 5.5 million views for a live event.

That is not all! In the last week of the biggest football action, TikTok continued to engage its community with exciting features that ensured everyone was able to be part of the sporting and soccer action right until the final match on Sunday, from wherever they were. Check them out:

1. Football League Table

Staying up to date with all the ongoing action ensuring that fans didn’t miss a single game. TikTok’s football league table highlighted live soccer game scores, current group standings along with past game results and upcoming fixtures. From this table, fans were able to quickly get access to their favourite football players and teams while enjoying video highlights from games and challenges on the platform.

Check it all here: https://vm.tiktok.com/ZSJVxAGwT/

2. For the Love of The Game effects

To enjoy soccer fever, you needed to be part of the soccer fever – and TikTok’s effects were bringing just that. Launched especially for the tournament, fans could use one of the cool filters available in-app to scan anything and turn it into their own football team with four main roles to make sure you are never alone. The next filter allowed users to turn anything into a ball! Simply scan any object and try to bounce it with your feet. With a powerful kick, (or after a specific time), the object will catch fire and fly into the screen to break it. #fortheloveofthegame reached over 600K views.

3. #BestOfFootball

If you’ve ever wondered where all the soccer-loving fans hang out on TikTok, look no further. Hashtag #BestOfFootball was where all the broader conversations about the game were taking place. Users joined the hashtag to share their opinions about certain players, kits, teams, and anything relating to football.