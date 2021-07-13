By Stanley Nwanosike

The Director-General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mr Osita Okechukwu, has commended Ohanaeze Ndigbo for its patriotic and constitutional stance on Nnamdi Kanu’s matter.

Okechukwu made the commendation on Tuesday during an interactive session with newsmen in Enugu.

He spoke specifically over the report on the setting up of a legal team by the Igbo apex socio-cultural organisation to monitor Kanu’s trial.

Kanu, who is the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is facing trial at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

He is charged with terrorism, treasonable felony and unlawful possession of firearms, amongst other new charges levelled against him after he was re-arrested on July 1.

According to the VON D-G, It is appropriate for Prof. George Obiozor-led Ohaneze to adopt a patriotic, constitutional and democratic stance on our brother’s matter.

“I am on the same page with Ohanaeze that due process of the law should be strictly adhered to, which they capped up by setting up a legal team to monitor the court proceedings.

“I salute their candour, unlike others who are sentimental,’’ he said.

Okechukwu, who is a founding member of the Zikist movement, said some groups had already given Kanu a clean bill of health before the trial commenced.

“But as a Zikist, who believes in harmonious and corporate Nigeria, this is pure sentiment,’’ he said.

Okechukwu further said that Ohaneze showed maturity in its statement that it was not averse to trial but “wants fair trial of the IPOB leader.

“Like Ohaneze, I identify with the grievances of Igbo youths on the marginalisation, menace of herdsmen, among others issues threatening the peace in the region.

“However, this is a phase in our national development, which will not endure,’’ he said.

He also spoke on the Southern Governors’ anti-open grazing posture, saying, “my only disagreement is that the governors should make land available for ranching.

“Is it not paradoxical for southern governors, who are signatories to the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP), to now renege?

“My candid opinion and my understanding of the NLTP is that a state has the option of going into cattle, goat, sheep, even piggery ranching.

“And there is no law that says the cattle ranch in the south must be manned by Fulanis? None to the best of my knowledge. And ranching equipment is among the €885 million Agric-Equipment loans. That is the paradox,” Okechukwu said.

He expressed support for the governors’ call for power shift to the south in 2023 but warned against another paradox.

He said the paradox of a rational presidency remained with the position of the Peoples Democratic Party on rotation.

“The call is a drawback for some of us in APC,” he said.

NAN