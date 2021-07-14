Two soldiers were killed on Tuesday when members of the outlawed Eastern Security Network (ESN) engaged troops in a gun duel.

The Nigerian Army on Wednesday confirmed the death of the soldiers during an attack by ESN on their location at Iggah/Asaba checkpoint in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, who disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja said that the troops were deployed to checkmate the activities of gunmen at Adani community of Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, two soldiers paid the supreme price during the firefight that ensued, adding that “troops are currently on the trail of the criminals.

“We assure the general public of our commitment to provide adequate security in the general area in collaboration with other security agencies.

“We also urge members of the public to complement the effort of the security agencies by remaining law-abiding and provide useful information on the fleeing gunmen,” he said.

Brig.-Gen. Nwachukwu assured the public of the Nigerian Army’s commitment to providing adequate security in collaboration with other security agencies.