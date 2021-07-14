By Nimot Sulaimon

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq is set to establish an education trust fund to mobilise resources for school infrastructure, provide affordable and qualitative education in Kwara state.

According to him, the previous administration neglected education so badly that UBEC blacklisted the state.

Speaking at the inauguration of an ICT centre and a central administrative block donated by Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), AbdulRazaq said the administration seeks sustainable partnership with the private sector, philanthropists and corporations.

This is in order to fund school infrastructure, manpower development and build a brighter future for the Kwara child.

“Our administration recognises the limitations of government to shoulder the burden of infrastructural development in all local government areas of the state.

“That is why we have sent Kwara State Education Trust Fund Bill to the House of Assembly. When passed into law, it will ensure contributions into schools,” AbdulRazaq said.

“The law will empower the state government to partner with philanthropists, foundations and corporate bodies to raise money and help support strengthening educational infrastructure in the state.”

The Governor commended Fagbemi for the well-equipped edifice, saying the gesture represents a major boost for human capital development in Kwara State.

“Let me commend Lateef Fagbemi’s effort in this community. This is a huge development. What else can you give to your community better than solid education?

“We are very grateful for this. You are not just the pride of the community, you’re an ambassador of the state. We appreciate your efforts,” AbdulRazaq said.

“With this, you are laying a good foundation for our children. This is a major boost to our administration’s efforts to develop basic education. We appreciate it. We have also started our school projects because since 2013 there was no major investment in basic education.

“We are perplexed about how the former administration neglected education. The state was blacklisted by UBEC. So, if every community goes into this kind of (self-help) project, the sky is the limit for Kwara. We are definitely scaling up to take back our position in the north.”

AbdulRazaq urged other well-heeled individuals in Kwara to emulate Lateef Fagbemi SAN and improve infrastructure in their communities for socio-economic development.

Fagbemi said the projects were conceived as part of his social responsibility and a payback to the College, adding that the government alone cannot satisfy every demand for basic amenities from different communities.

He commended AbdulRazaq for prioritising infrastructural growth and human capital development across the nooks and crannies of Kwara, including in Ijagbo town.

However, he urged the administration to consider tarring the road leading to the school and the six-kilometre road linking Aperun, Adeleke and Ayeni communities within Ijagbo Ward of Oyun local government.

Fagbemi paid tributes to various eminent Kwarans, late and alive, who contributed to the development of the education sector in the state.

President of the Ijagbo Descendants Union Chief Tunde Oyawoye commended AbdulRazaq for embarking on various developmental projects, affirming that his purposeful leadership is rapidly transforming the state, particularly the rural areas.