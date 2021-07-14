By Our Reporter

The Leader of Ilana Omo Oodua, Professor Banji Akintoye, Sunday Igboho and 49 others have filed a 27-page petition before the International Criminal Court (ICC), accusing the Buhari administration of genocide against their people.

Communications Manager to Akintoye, Maxwell Adeleye said those who signed the petition with Akintoye and Igboho were Chief Imam of Yoruba in Ilorin, Kwara State, Shiekh Raheem Aduranigba; Leader of Obinrin Oodua Agbaye, Chief Simisade Kuku; Leader of Yoruba Strategy Alliance, Babatunde Omololu; General Secretary of Ilana Omo Oodua, Arc. George Akinola, and 44 others.

International Lawyer, Aderemilekun Omojola, Esq. submitted the petition at the ICC on behalf of Yoruba leaders.

Those dragged before the ICC are President Muhammadu Buhari; Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation Abubakar Malami; former Chief of Army Staff Tukur Buratai and former Inspectors General of Police, Ibrahim Idris and Muhammed Adamu.

Also listed are Comptroller General of Customs, Hammid Alli; Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba; Chief of Army Staff, Farouk Yahaya; former Chief of Air Force, Sadiq Abubakar; former Commandant-General of NSCDC, Ahmed Abubakar Audi, Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Immigration Services, Mohammed Babandede and the Current Commandant-General of NSCDC, Abdulahi Gana Muhammadu.

The 27-page petition accused Buhari, Malami, Buratai and others of genocidal offences such as killing members of the petitioners group; causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group; deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about physical destruction in whole or in part.

The ICC has has formally acknowledged receipt of the petition.

According to a statement by Adeleye, the ICC’s Head of Information and Evidence Unit of the Office of the Prosecutor, Mr. Mark P. Dilon, in a response to Omojola wrote:

“As soon as a decision is reached to formally commence investigation into this petition, we will inform you, in writing, and provide you, with reasons for this decision.

“This communication has been duly entered in the Communications Register of the Office.

“We will give consideration to this communication, as appropriate, in accordance with the provisions of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.”