By Muhammad Nasir Bashir

Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State has assigned portfolios to seven newly appointed permanent secretaries.

Alhaji Hussain Kila, Head of Service (HoS), announced this in a statement on Tuesday in Dutse.

The permanent secretaries were appointed on June 17 and sworn-in on July 6, by the governor.

Kila said that the appointees included Mr Abdullahi Hassan, posted to the Ministry of Lands, Housing, Urban and Regional Planning and Lawan Muhammad who was posted to Directorate of Salary and Pension Administration, Office of the Head of the Civil Service.

Others, he said were, Mr Uwani Jafaru, posted to the Civil Service Commission; Dr Rabi’u Miko, Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources and Mr Abdulrahman Mato, Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning.

He said that Mr Nuhu Haruna was posted to the Directorate of Establishments, Office of the Head of the Civil Service and Dr Haruna Usman, Directorate of Economic Empowerment.

The HoS added that Abbas Ya’u, who was hitherto the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, was redeployed to the Local Government Service Commission.

He said that the handing and taking over was with immediate effect.