President Muhammadu Buhari extends heartfelt commiserations to the family, friends and associates of Hon. Eddy Dakoru, ex-Rivers Assembly lawmaker.

Dakoru was a teacher, businessman and a one-time member of the Rivers State House of Assembly in the second republic between 1979-1983.

Dakoru, who died at the age of 92, was also a former Councillor representing Horsfall ward in the Degema Local Government Council of Rivers State.

The President believes that the very respectable gentleman, who did not allow himself to be overcome by life’s challenges having lost his father at the age of 4, will be fondly remembered for his hard work and diligence.

The President notes that with determination and perseverance, the former Confidential Secretary in United Africa Company of Nigeria (UAC) in the fifties rose to the position of Human Resources and Industrial Relations Manager in 1975, becoming the first Nigerian to be appointed to a full managerial status at Tate & Lyle Nigeria limited.

President Buhari prays God to rant the soul of the departed eternal rest, and comfort those who mourn.