Estate Manager Nnechi sent to prison for allegedly stealing N4m

By Paul Iyoghojie

An Estate Manager based at the Trade Fair Complex, along Lagos-Badagry expressway , Lagos, Desmond Nnechi, 41, has been arrested by the operatives of the Zone 2 Command, Onikan, Lagos and charge before a Lagos Magistrate’s Court for allegedly obtaining N4m from Chibuke Anthony Ezeonwuneme under false pretence and escaped.

Police alleged that the Assistance Inspector General of Police, AIG in charge of Zone 2 Command, Lagos, Johnson Kokumo directed his crack team to fish out the defendant following a petition by the Complainant and the Police arrested the defendant at a hideout.

Nnechi, from Awka, Anambra State was charged before the Igbosere Magistrate’s Court sitting at the Tinubu Magistrate’s Court, Lagos Island, Lagos on a three-count charge of obtaining money under false pretence and stealing.

Police Counsel, Haruna Ibrahim informed the Court in the charge marked Q/103B/2021 that the defendant committed the offence in June, 2020 in Lagos.

Ibrahim told the Court that the defendant introduced himself to the Complainant as an Estate Manager with Office at the Trade Fair Complex located along the Lagos- Badagry expressway and collected the sum of N4m from the complainant to purchase a plot of land for him.

He said that after the defendant collected the money from the complainant, he failed to provide the plot of land

and also failed to refund the money to him till date.

Ibrahim said the offences, the defendant committed were punishable under sections 411, 314 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges and the presiding Magistrate, 0.S Abioye granted him bail in the sum of N750, 000 wi5th two surties in like sum.

Abioye adjourned the case till 20 August, 2021 for mention and ordered that the defendant be kept at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre till he perfected the bail conditions.