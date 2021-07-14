By Ismaila Yusuf Chafe

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the introduction of a Specialised Police Service Scheme for the Nigeria Police Force to boost its revenue base and check financial leakages.

Malam Garba Shehu, disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of the Council meeting, presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to him, the scheme will be managed through the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement and revenue generated will be shared between the Federal Government, Police and the consultant.

“There will be an introduction of tariffs and billing schemes. This will be using PPP (Public-Private Partnership arrangement).

“The police projected the use of consultant that will help them to manage this. Part of the revenue will go to Federal Government. Part of it will go to the police; part of it will go into police allowances and part will go to consultants as their own fees.

“It is a new system that will formalise the existing relationship between the Nigeria Police and Banks or Corporations, whereby the Police gives them cover or escort.

“Now in the interest of accountability and transparency, there will be the introduction of tariffs and billing scheme through the use of a consultant that will help them to manage the scheme.

“Note that this is something that has been going on for many years in some parts of the world,” he explained.

NAN