By Nimot Sulaimon

Bishop Jude Chineme, the Senior Pastor of the Redemption Life Fellowship, Aba, Abia State, said that God revealed that Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB will pave way for freedom.

According to him, he received this revelation about 26 years ago before Ralph Nwazuruike formed the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB.

Bishop Chineme said God told him that Nnamdi Kanu was born to achieve the sovereign state of Biafra.

In his words, ”it will be an Igbo man from Umuahia, the Abia State capital that would lead the old Eastern region out of Nigeria.

“People like us don’t talk anyhow. We talk when it’s necessary. The Biafra agitation is something the Lord revealed to me many years ago, 26 if not 27 years ago. That was on 4th September 1994,” he said.

“The day I was in Terryvin hotel by Okigbe Road, Aba. In my wedding ceremony, the chairman of the wedding was Dr Edmund Ezirim, the owner of Blessing Clinic, 97 or 95 Port Harcourt Road, Aba.

“It was there that the Lord revealed to me the crowd heading to Umuahia. When I asked what kind of crowd is this? Then the Lord told me that was Biafra restoration. I saw the Biafra flag. And God vividly opened and told me that the man that would bring Biafra would come from Umuahia. That was 4th September 1994. The Lord told me Biafra would not come through Nwazuruike.

“So, later Nnamdi Kanu now came up with Biafra agitation and the Lord told me vividly told me that Biafra would come through him.

He added that the activities of Nnamdi Kanu and his group were exactly what God revealed to him on 4th September 1994, “That day was on Sunday. And it rained heavily that day,” he said.

Chineme said for this reason he never joined in any prayer for the actualization of Biafra because he knows that God had already revealed to him and the words of the Lord must surely come to pass whether people pray or not.

“This is what Nnamdi Kanu was born for. God sent him into this planet earth for that purpose. So, whether by prayer or not by prayer, it must surely come to pass,” he added.