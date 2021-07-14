Godsent Eriobu Ebuka, secretary of Anambra Independent Football League (AIFL) has been shot dead by gunmen, league chairman, Rev. Obinna Dike has confirmed.

Eriobu, travelling in a convoy, ran into the gunmen Tuesday at Eke-Agu Market, Abatete, Idemili North LGA of the state.

Dike also said Philip Udala, Chairman of Udala FC, Uke had not been seen nor reached on phone since the attack.

Udala FC has been an active participant in the AIFL amateur league since it was founded in 2016 before it gained promotion to Nationwide League.

Eriobu, who also doubles as Manager of Udala FC, was in the convoy of the Chairman when they ran into the gunmen.

The gunmen had attacked a Police Station in the area a little earlier.

Dike said the AIFL family was in mourning as Eriobu was a resource member of the management team.

Sources said policemen in the convoy were also killed with many vehicles burnt.

Toochukwu Ikenga, Police Public Relations Officer in Anambra confirmed the incident but could not give details of casualties.

According to Ikenga, the information is still sketchy, I will get back to you when the investigation is through.