By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nollywood actor, Zubby Michael claimed he is the biggest and richest actor in Africa, according to an interview on Broadway TV.

In his response, Zubby claimed he is currently the biggest actor in Africa, adding that no actor is bigger than he.

”For now, I’m the richest actor and the last time I checked, I make money more than other actors.

”Honestly, I don’t think anyone is bigger than me for now, and I’m not saying it from a place of pride.

“Zubby is the biggest actor in Africa for now.

The movie producer said he believes God put him in his current position because he helps people:.

The actor said he doesn’t believe in tithes.

Zubby hails from Ozobulu in Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State.

However, he grew up in Yola, Adamawa.

Since he started acting, Zubby has featured in over 150 movies.

The actor is also a Special Adviser on media to Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State.