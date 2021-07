Agency Reports

An Indian Ganesh Shinde from Mumbai was the lucky winner of the $1 million (Dh3.67 million) star prize in the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draw.

The draw was held today, according to Gulf News.

Shinde, 36, based in Thane, in the Indian state of Maharashtra, became the latest winner in the Millennium Millionaire Series 363 with ticket number 0207.

Shinde had bought the ticket online on June 16.