The Treasurer of the Caretaker Committee of the Lagos State chapter, All Progressives Congress (APC), Sumbo Ajose has died in the United States.

The late Treasurer had gone to the US for treatment and she died on Tuesday at the age of 55.

Reacting to his death, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has expressed sadness, saying her loss was a big one to her family, friends, associates and the ruling party.

Sanwo-Olu in a statement issued on Wednesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, described the late party Treasurer as trustworthy, committed, extremely loyal politician and an invaluable asset to Lagos APC.

Sanwo-Olu also expressed his deepest condolences to the immediate family and friends of the departed, Lagos APC caretaker chairman, Hon. Tunde Balogun and the entire members of the party executive over the death of the late Ajose.

Sanwo-Olu added that the deceased, who was his personal friend and co-traveller in progressive political was accountable and rendered selfless service to the party during her tenure as Treasurer without any blemish record.

“The death of the Treasurer of our party, Sumbo Ajose, is a painful and big loss to me personally, Lagos APC, the deceased family and friends. I am saddened by the passage of this indefatigable, devoted, loyal and committed democrat and team player who played remarkable roles in the success of our party during her lifetime.

“She will be missed by her family, friends and the entire political class, particularly Lagos APC State Executive Committee, chieftains and members of the party across the State,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu prayed that God would grant ”the soul of our beloved Sumbo Ajose eternal rest and comfort the immediate and political family of the deceased.”