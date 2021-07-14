By Abankula

Lagos has again accounted for the bulk of daily COVID-19 cases in Nigeria, logging 119 out of the 154 for Tuesday.

On-a-day-by-day basis, the figure is the highest for Lagos in recent weeks.

For Sunday and Monday, the state reported 153 cases, an average of 76.

The new figure has further confirmed Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s alarm that a third wave of the virus may be on the rage in the state.

On Sunday, Sanwo-Olu said the state is experiencing a steep increase in daily confirmed COVID-19 cases.

He said that the test positivity rate went up from 1.1 per cent at the end of June 2021 to its current rate of 6.6 per cent as at July 8.

According to him, the rapid increase within a week gives cause for concern.

“We are now at what appears to be the start of a potential third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in Lagos State”, he said.

He said within the last two weeks, the occupancy rate at the isolation centres increased from an average of one per cent to 6 per cent, a new and disturbing reality that now confronts the state.

In the breakdown given by the NCDC for Tuesday’s cases, Akwa Ibom logged 11, Rivers six and Ekiti-four.

Ogun reported four cases, while the FCT Abuja and Gombe reported two each.

Kwara state registered one case.

“Our report include five cases from Oyo state for July, 11,” NCDC stated.

NCDC said 147 people who recovered from the infections have been discharged, raising the cumulative recoveries to 164, 623.

The death toll is now 2,125 as the sample tests increased to 2,362,757.

The NCDC warned that with the detection of the Delta Variant of COVID-19 in the country , it has become important that Nigerians continue to observe public health measures.

These are wearing of face masks, social distancing and hand hygiene.