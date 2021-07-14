By Taiwo Okanlawon

Jose Mourinho has made his first signing for Roma after the Italian professional football club completed the signing of goalkeeper Rui Patricio from Wolves.

The Premier League club confirmed the transfer, which is believed to be for an initial £9.8million, on Tuesday evening.

Patricio, 33, becomes Mourinho’s first signing at the Italian club.

“Roma is a big club and a new challenge, and I’m excited to try and help the club achieve its targets.

“In Jose Mourinho we are talking about one of the greatest coaches in the world and I am excited to start working with him and doing everything I can to help the team,” Patricio told Roma’s official website.

Patricio joined Wolves in 2018, after asking to leave Sporting Lisbon, following an attack on training ground by fans.