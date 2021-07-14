Osun alerts residents of Delta variant of COVID-19

The Osun State Government has alerted residents on the consequences of disregarding safety protocols and guidelines against COVID-19.

The state government issued the warning as the Delta variant of COVID-19 was recently found in Nigeria.

The State Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode, in a signed statement, asked citizens to continue taking personal responsibility for their own safety, adding that non-adherence to safety protocols among citizens may produce unpleasant outcomes.

Egbemode stated that the state government is advising residents not to be lured into a false sense of security that the world has totally conquered COVID-19.

She explained that the arrival of the new Delta variant is a signal that individuals cannot let down their guards as it has ushered in a third wave in other parts of the world.

While revealing that the strain has been found in Nigeria, particularly Oyo State, she urged citizens not to pretend that Osun is an island considering the fact that her people engage in trade and social activities with Oyo.

“We should also be aware that the new variant has a high rate of mutation and it is deadlier. The worst part is that it does not have exactly the same symptoms like the variants experienced in the first and second wave. It presents just as body ache, devoid of dry cough and fever. So we need to be mindful of the symptoms and go to the hospital when we feel unwell,” she said.

“Those who have taken the two jabs of the vaccine should note that the vaccine reduces their susceptibility but doesn’t rule out their chances of contracting and infecting others who have not been vaccinated.

“Everyone should protect himself at all times by putting on a face mask in public places, avoid crowded spaces, disinfect hands and surfaces with alcohol-based sanitizer.”

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had announced on Friday that it had confirmed a case of the SARS-CoV-2, known as the Delta variant, in Nigeria and that the variant had been recognised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as a variant of concern.