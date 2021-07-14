By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Pope Francis has been discharged from the Rome hospital where he underwent an operation on his colon, ten days ago.

The 84-year-old was discharged on Wednesday according to a statement y the Vatican spokesperson, Matteo Bruni.

Pope Francis had the surgery for a severe narrowing of his large intestine on July 4, his first major surgery since he became pope in 2013.

The Vatican initially said he would be in hospital for about a week, and the pope led the Angelus prayer from his hospital window on Sunday.

“I am happy to be able to keep the Sunday appointment of the Angelus, even here from the Gemelli Polyclinic,” the Pope said at the time, speaking from a balcony of the hospital.

“In these days of being hospitalized I’ve experienced once again how important a good health care is, accessible to all, as it is in Italy and in other countries.

“A health care system that is free, that assures good service accessible to everyone,” he said.

On Monday, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said he would stay for a “few more days”.

The Pope expressed his gratitude for the success of his surgery and offered a prayer for all the sick, especially those he had met during his stay in hospital, according to Bruno’s statement.