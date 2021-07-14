By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The House of Representatives has called on the Nigerian Police to ensure that Chidinma Ojukwu, the suspected killer of Usifo Ataga, the Super TV CEO, does not die or commit suicide in detention.

Lawmakers told the Police to ensure proper investigation is conducted and stop Chidinma from granting interviews.

The House cautioned the police after the suspect walked back on her confession in an interview with Microphone TV, an online TV allied with Crime Fighters, owned by Aisha Tosan.

The House told the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, to ensure that there was no violation of human rights and media access to arrested persons in the future.

Lawmakers made these resolutions on Tuesday after their unanimous adoption of a motion of urgent public importance moved by Tolu Akande-Sadipe.

The motion was titled, ‘Call for the Compliance of the Police Force with the Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Proper Investigation into the Death of Late Mr. Usifo Ataga.’