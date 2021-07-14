By Nimot Sulaimon

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated ex-National Legal Adviser of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Babatunde Ogala as he clocks 60.

Ogala is a former member of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Mr. Babatunde Ogala (SAN) on his 60th birthday.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, the governor described Ogala as a Democrat and good ambassador of the ruling party, APC.

While congratulating Ogala on his 60th birthday, Sanwo-Olu described the former lawmaker as a worthy citizen of Lagos State.

According to him, Ogala has distinguished himself in the legal profession and legislative business with high level of professionalism and integrity.

He also commended Ogala’s selfless service and dedication to the growth and development of Lagos State as a member of the State House of Assembly.

“As you celebrate your 60th birthday, I pray that God will increase you in good health to enable you to render more service to humanity,” the governor said.