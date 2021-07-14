By Nimot Sulaimon

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has felicitated former Governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba on his 82nd birthday celebration.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, the governor described Osoba as a Democrat and good ambassador of APC.

He commended Aremo Osoba for his commitment to public service, describing the renowned journalist and politician as the epitome of honesty, dedication and service.

According to the governor, Osoba used his elevated positions for the improvement of the people in his spheres of influence.

“Chief Olusegun Osoba is a true democrat and member of the progressive camp, who has been playing active roles in party politics and governance in Nigeria.

”He was one of the performing governors who delivered dividends of democracy to the populace during the days of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Alliance for Democracy (AD) in South-West.

“Aremo Osoba’s selling point is not only in politics but journalism, his chosen profession. He made remarkable contributions to the media industry as a respected journalist and media manager.

”He used the power of the press to influence positive changes in the country’s social and political landscape as a reporter, editor and managing director in different media organisations,” he said.