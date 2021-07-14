By Ijeoma Okigbo

The second batch of Nigeria’s Olympic contingent has arrived Kizarazu, the team’s training camp ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Games scheduled to begin on 23 July.

A total of 28 athletes and officials of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) arrived Tokyo at about 4pm Nigerian time.

Chika Chukwumerije, a member of the Nigeria Taekwondo Federation said the team had to wait for four hours to observe necessary protocols before their admission into the camp in Kizarazu.

“We were at the airport for four hours. The protocol was intense. We had to go through online applications, as well as immigration and customs check.

“Also COVID-19 tests were done and we had to wait for the results as well. It was a very stressful one, but thankfully we are at Kizarazu now.

“The Mayor of the town came to welcome us and it was nice to have that kind of reception.

“Our advance team who were here earlier did a good job in organising food for us.

“We already have Nigerian dishes waiting for us as we arrived. So, it’s 5 a.m Tokyo time and we have all settled in our rooms.

“It looks like a close camp and we can’t really mingle with others due to the pandemic. We are expected to just go to eat and train and back again,” he added.

Nigeria will be competing in nine sports in the Games expected to end on Aug. 8