By Abankula

The police in Bayelsa said they have begun a probe into the killing of Jennifer Ugadu, an undergraduate of the Niger Delta University (NDU), by her soldier boyfriend.

SP Asinmin Butswat, Police Public Relations’ Officer in Bayelsa in a statement said that Mr Mike Okoli, the Commissioner of Police, gave the probe order in Yenogoa.

The police have recovered the decomposing body of the 23-year-old second year student in the Faculty of Education.

“The deceased body was discovered on 13th July 2021, after one of her friends stumbled on a whatsApp chat, where the deceased boyfriend admitted to killing her and threatened to commit suicide.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the deceased was shot in her apartment by her boyfriend, one James Matol, who is allegedly a member of the Nigerian Army.

“Investigations also reveals that the deceased was last seen with the boyfriend on 11th July 2021.

“The Commissioner of Police Bayelsa State Command CP Mike Okoli has ordered for discreet Investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of the student.”

Ahead of the murder probe, some reports said Matol killed Jennifer on suspicion she was cheating on him.