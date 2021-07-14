By Taiwo Okanlawon

Legendary singer, Innocent Idibia also known as 2Baba has broken his silence on the death of his close friend and colleague, Olanrewaju Fasasi also known as Sound Sultan.

Sound Sultan died on Sunday after battling Angioimmunoblastic T-Cell Lymphoma, and has since been buried according to Islamic rites in New Jersey, United States. He was aged 44.

However, 2Baba, who was a long-time friend of Sound Sultan first reacted to the news with a dark image on his Instagram page with the caption “No”.

The Afro-pop legend has now finally broken his silence after two days of the news that shook the Nigerian entertainment industry.

The ‘African Queen’ crooner appreciated the deceased for being a blessing to him and promised to take care of Sound Sultan’s family.

He shared a black-and-white image of Sound Sultan with a tear-dropping caption.

He wrote, “Couldn’t bring myself to do this but what can we do. Rest well. Till we meet again, my dear friend and brother.

“Still so unreal. Will never stop celebrating u. #GRATEFUL for u and the blessings that u represented in my life,” he added.

2Baba and Sound Sultan started in the music industry together in FESTAC.

In a 2018 interview, Sound Sultan revealed how he maintained his relationship with 2Baba over the years, despite disagreeing on many issues.

The Naija Ninja star said they do have normal arguments that lead to fight, but they still find their ways back to each other.

Sound Sultan said: “The funny thing is that there is nothing that causes a fight between Tuface and me. If we have a misunderstanding, we make fun of it and settle it. That is the beauty of our friendship. Whenever we have a problem, we make fun of it and resolve the issue. We argue and it is more of a hobby for us but we realise that we must not always agree on an issue.

“We have never had a quarrel over women or music. When it comes to music, we connect greatly with our inspirations. We connect greatly. Money has never been an issue between me and anybody. It is not that I do not like money but I do not let it define who I am or erase some things about my personality. It is very important to uphold some things and stick by them.”