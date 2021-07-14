By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu on Wednesday disclosed that the police have arrested more suspects in connection with the murder of Super TV Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Usifo Ataga.

Odumosu said this at a news conference and parade of 1,320 hoodlums and miscreants at the Police Command, Ikeja, Lagos.

He did not disclose the number of people arrested but said investigation was still ongoing.

Odumosu said the prime suspect, Chidinma Ojokwu, 21, was still a suspect with her rights guaranteed by the constitution, dismissing insinuations the police were attempting to give her a soft landing.

Odumosu said: “We have established a case of conspiracy in the murder and we have arrested more suspects.”

However, the police commissioner said recently, the Command established some tactical units to conform with

and tackle the new dimensions of social vices in the state.

“This has paid off. Many cases that were recorded have been unravelled while many suspects arrested have been prosecuted. Isolated cases of robbery in traffic have also been tackled.

“The perennial gridlock in the city is attributable to numerous road rehabilitations that are simultaneously going

on in almost all parts of the city.

“The effect of this on robbery in traffic is being adequately taken care of by the command The tactical teams and other science-based units of the Command have put their resources together to reduce these menaces to their barest minimum in Lagos State, since no society is absolutely free of crimes,” he said.

Odumosu added that due to the general appraisal of security of the state and robust intelligence gathering, the Command has embarked on constant raid of flash points, where miscreants who terrorise innocent people of Lagos

State, especially attacking them in traffic, hibernate across the state.

According to him, the idea was to be proactive and take the fight against crimes and criminality to their dens, disclosing that the Command, is parading 1,320 miscreants/hoodlums who were raided at various locations across the state and that many dangerous weapons, suspected hard drugs and weeds suspected to be Indian hemp were recovered from them.

“The Command wishes to reiterate its determination and commitment to harness all available means of reducing crimes and social vices in Lagos State as required of the Police,” he said.