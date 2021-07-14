Students of Vetland Senior Grammar School, Ifako-Ijaiye, have emerged champions of this year’s Lagos State Governor’s Quiz competition.

Amuwo Odofin Senior Secondary School, Mile 2 came second, while students of Lagos State Senior Model College, Igbonla were third.

Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, Commissioner for Education said the annual competition is aimed at building confidence as well as boost the knowledge of students.

“This initiative is to broaden the students’ horizon, enable them adopt various skills like research, teamwork and collaboration, thereby preparing them for the future and global opportunities.

“The Governor’s Quiz competition was not only initiated to checkmate the students, but to also ensure that they are on top of their studies, it will also give them a wider scope on their core subjects and general studies.

” I congratulate all our exceptional students that have transited to this stage, while assuring you all that everyone is a winner and we are indeed proud of you,” Adefisayo said.

Adefisayo advised the children in the state to devote more time to their academics in order to attain excellence and have a bright future.

Lalekan Ebere and Olabisi Divine represented Vetland Senior Grammar School, Ifako-Ijaiye.

Okefatiah Ogunniyi and Abolore Oluwayemisi were representatives of Amuwo Odofin Senior Secondary School, Mile 2.

Also, Adedokun Olonade and Abdulahi Glory represented Lagos State Senior Model College, Igbonla.

The junior category had Ewuche Dosu and Praise Kehinde of Topo Junior Secondary School emerging first, with Bamidele Babatunde and Daniella Annointed of Ijaiye Housing Estate Junior Secondary School, in the second position.

Adekunle Akindele and Marvelous Mohammed of Onilekere Junior High School finished third.

In the Primary Schools’ category, Imoleayo Sanni, Idowu King of Duro Oyedoyin Primary School, Surulere, came first.

Aisaat Muhammed and Usman Famuyiwa of Baruwa Primary School, Mushin came second, while Grace Taiwo and Gabriel Kajola of Army Model Primary School, Ojo, came third.

The winners will be presented with trophies, plaques and gift items such as mobile tablets and school materials among others, at a later date