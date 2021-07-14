What Buhari, Aisha told Alakija on her 70th birthday

Nigerian billionaire Folorunsho Alakija dedicated her resources to humanitarian causes, says President Muhammadu Buhari and his wife Aisha.

Alakija will hit 70 years on July 15, 2021.

Buhari and his wife chose to celebrate her exploit by extolling her qualities.

The President and the First Lady in a statement thanked Alakija for being an ardent supporter of many social, economic, religious and health causes, contributing generously to the fight against COVID-19 in the country through her donations.

President Buhari and his wife believe that the joyous occasion provides an opportunity for family, friends, associates and well-wishers to reflect on the importance of reaching out to people around with the benevolence God has committed to us.

As a successful entrepreneur who has been acknowledged locally and globally, the President also recognised Alakija’s passion in mentoring young people to make informed investments and business decisions, thereby making a difference in their communities and across the nation.

On behalf of his family, the President offers his best wishes to this remarkable Nigerian, praying almighty God to grant her more years of robust health and happiness.