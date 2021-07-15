Agency Report

The maiden edition of the Ijebu Heritage Half Marathon, is now two days away, taking place in Ijebu Ode on 17 July.

Sponsored by Airtel, Rites Food and others, the 21 kilometre race has attracted elite marathoners from all over Africa and beyond.

Among the male athletes expected at the competition are Kenya’s Bernard Sang who was first at the 2020 Istanbul Marathon, Hosea Kiplimo, Rhonzas Lokitam, Kilimo, Eliud Mewangi, Sammy Nyokaye, and John Mburi.

William Amponsah, Kipruto Kibiego, Paul Korch, Uganda’s Ezekiel Chepkoromk and Azerbaijan’s Desta Weldu.

The female international runners are Shila Jepkosgei, a World Athletics gold-label runner, Ghana’s Juliana Sakat, Kenya’s Gladys Chemweno, Caern Maiyo, Ruth Karanja, Chebet Chemaimak, and Hannah Wanjiru Gatheru.

Also on the list is Uganda’s Zena Chebet, and Bahrain’s Damaris Muthee Mutua.

The race will start at start from Tunde Debasco Road, Ejirin and end at the Otunba Dipo Dina International Stadium, Ijebu Ode.

One of the major sponsors of the event, Rite Foods Ltd, has described its sponsorship as symbolic initiative to encourage local sporting activities.

A statement by the company’s Chief Executive Officer (COO), Seleem Adegunwa, emphasized that Rite Foods would always be at the forefront of identifying with worthy initiatives like the half marathon aimed at adding value to lives.

Adegunwa remarked that the town of Ijebu- Ode had already taken a sporting look as youths were ready for the epic event.

“We have seen in the various athletic practice in preparation for the Bigi sponsored Ijebu Heritage Half Marathon coming up on Saturday with more international athletes indicating interest in the 21 kilometres race competition.

“The activities in the town also show that efforts are in top gear in making the Ogun State Government initiated marathon a success.

“This event proudly sponsored by Rite Foods as the leading food and beverage company, will see marathoners being refreshed with one of our product Bigi Table Water, at the six water points in every 2.5kilometres,” he said.