The minister of interior, Alhaji Rauf Aregbesola has urged muslim faithful to pray against ‘ethnic agitators’ in Nigeria.

He said this today as he announced the two days next week, which will be observed as public holiday for Eid-el-Kabir.

Aregbesola listed the ethnic agitators such as IPOB and Yoruba groups clamouring for Biafra and Yoruba Nation, among the many challenges confronting Nigeria.

He was silent on the menacing gun-toting Fulani herdsmen, some of whom kill farmers and engage in kidnapping.

““I call on Muslims to continue to imbibe the spirit of love, peace, kindness and sacrifice, as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him) and to also use the period to pray for peace, unity, prosperity and the stability of the country, considering the challenges of insecurity we face at the moment.

“These mainly are bandits in the North West and North Central, insurgents in the North East, kidnappers, armed robbers, ethnic agitators and sundry criminals in other parts of the country,” Aregbesola said.

The Minister assured that the Administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is “committed to the security of lives and property of every Nigerian, empowering the citizens for successful living, the provisions of social investments programmes and adequate security in the schools, especially with the spate of innocent school children being targets of kidnapping.” he added.

The Minister sympathised with the families of school children who have been kidnapped or suffered one misfortune or another.

“Our hearts and prayers of comfort are with you” Aregbesola said in the statement signed by Dr. Shuaib Belgore, the Permanent Secretary.