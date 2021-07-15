A senior military officer, Major General Hassan Ahmed, former Provost Marshal of the Nigerian Army, has been killed in Abuja.

He was murdered Thursday night in the Abaji area.

The assailants also kidnapped his wife.

According to a report by Daily Post, Ahmed and his wife were coming from Okene when they were attacked.

“They opened fire on his vehicle, he died. The driver pretended to be dead from the wound he sustained, so they took the wife away”, the family source said.

Until his death, Ahmed, army number N/9698 was the Director at the Army Headquarters in Abuja.

The military authorities were yet to speak on Ahmed’s death.