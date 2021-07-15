By Taiwo Okanlawon

Afropop star and DMW boss, David Adeleke, known as Davido, has delivered the official music video for his collaboration with American stars Chris Brown and Young Thug titled “Shopping Spree”.

Taken off his latest album A Better Time, “Shopping Spree” sees Davido flex his vocal ability on the mic to create a catchy love tune.

Davido’s vocal tone is amplified by Chris Brown’s cadence and the pair’s unique sounds join together in perfect unison with rapper Young Thug.

Chris Brown made a cameo on their 2019 collaboration, “Blow My Mind” music video which surpassed 1 million views in a day on YouTube.