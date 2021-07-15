By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Borussia Dortmund have confirmed Chelsea made an offer for striker Erling Haaland as they turned down Chelsea’s bid to sign the Norweigan according to Sky in Germany.

The London Club offered Dortmund either Tammy Abraham or Callum Hudson-Odoi in part exchange for Haaland, but the Bundesliga side are determined to hold onto the 20-year-old.

The Blues are keen to sign a new striker this summer after struggling in front of goal at times last season.

Despite winning the Champions League, Thomas Tuchel’s side lacked a reliable presence in the penalty area, with Timo Werner and Abraham’s 12 goals each making them the club’s joint-top scorers.

Haaland, currently valued at £150m will be up at a cut price of £70m next summer due to a release clause in his contract.

However, Manchester United and Real Madrid are other sides that are reportedly interested in the Norway international before the transfer window closes at the end of August.