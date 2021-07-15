EFCC arraigns Sanusi over alleged N10m fraud

The Kaduna Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arraigned one Ismali Sunusi Justice M.T.M Aliyu of the Kaduna State High Court, Kaduna over alleged N10 million fraud.

He was arraigned on a two-count charge bordering on criminal breach of trust to the tune of over N10,000,000 which he allegedly collected from one Sagir Zubairu via his UBA account No. 2118575009 for the purpose of purchasing a Sewage Truck and a Kia Rio Car.

Investigation revealed that the defendant diverted the funds to personal use.

One of the charges reads: “That you Ismail Sunusi (male) sometime in January and July, 2020 within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court while being entrusted with the sum of Ten Million, Three Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira (N10,350,000.00) only property of Hon. Sagir Zubairu for the purpose of purchasing a Sewage Truck dishonestly converted the said sum to your personal use in violation of the mode in which the trust was to be discharged and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 296 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law of 2017 and punishable under Section 297 of the same Law”.

The defendant pleaded not guilty.

Upon his plea, the prosecution counsel P.C Onyeneho asked the court to fix a date for trial while praying that the defendant be remanded in prison custody. But the defense counsel, Solomon Utuagha, urged the court to grant his client bail.

Justice Aliyu granted the Sunusi bail in the sum of One Million Naira (N1, 000,000.00) with one surety who must be a man of peace.

In a related development, the EFCC also arraigned one Emmanuel Obinna Udensi before Justice M.T.M Aliyu of the Kaduna State High Court, Kaduna.

He was arraigned on a four count charge bordering on criminal breach of trust to the tune of over N10, 000,000

Udensi, who was an employee of Top Galaxy Hotel Kaduna, was alleged to have diverted funds paid to him by customers of the Hotel to his personal use.

One of the charges reads: “That you Emmanuel Obinna Udensi (Male) on or about the 23th day of July, 2020 in Kaduna, Kaduna State with the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court being a servant in the employment of Top Galaxy Hotel, and in such capacity entrusted with the sum of N250, 000.00 committed criminal breach trust in respect of the said property and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 299 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law of 2017”.

The suspect pleaded not guilty.

Upon his plea, the prosecution counsel N.Salele asked the court to fix a date for trial. However, the defense counsel, Mark Nwakama applied for the bail of his client which the prosecution did not oppose.

Justice Aliyu granted the defendant bail in the sum of N I, 000,000 and one surety in like sum, who must be a reputable citizen.

The case was adjourned till October 20, 2021 for trial.