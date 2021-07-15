By Abankula

Former NNPC boss Andrew Yakubu has withdrawn the appeal at the Supreme Court against the forfeiture of $9.7M and £74,000 to the Federal Government.

Yakubu had appealed the decision of the Court of Appeal in Kaduna, which upheld the forfeiture order made by the Federal High Court in Kano.

The lower court had given the $9.7M and £74,000 found in Yakubu’s house in Kaduna to the Federal Government.

But when the case was mentioned at the Supreme Court on Thursday, Ahmad Raji SAN said he filed a notice of discontinuance on July 14.

The money was found by EFCC operatives in a fire-proof safe at the home of Yakubu’s brother in the slums of Sabon Tasha area of Kaduna metropolis in February 2017.

Mr. Yakubu is now being prosecuted at a Federal High Court in Abuja over the money.

Yakubu insisted the money was a gift he received while in office.