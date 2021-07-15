Lebanon’s Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri has stepped down after nine months of deadlock in forming a government.

His resignation on Thursday has further compounded the country worst economic and political crisis since the civil war ended in 1990.

Hariri announced his resignation following a meeting with President Michel Aoun, saying they could not reach an agreement, according to the state-run news agency NNA.

““Aoun demanded some amendments, which he considered essential, and said we will not be able to reach an understanding with each other… And may God save this country.

“We discussed matters related to trust and it is clear that nothing had changed,” he added.

Hariri had previously proposed an 18-minister cabinet that Aoun rejected, reportedly demanding more members to be able to include two more Christian ministers who would give Aoun’s party the ability to veto.

The Lebanese government has resigned in the wake of a massive explosion that hit the Beirut port in August last year.

However, the ousted cabinet has continued to function in a caretaker status.

The country has been gripped by a wrenching economic crisis, with hyperinflation, continuous power cuts and shortages of medical supply and fuel.

The Lebanese pound has lost more than 90% of its value since 2019.

Following Hariri’s resignation, the Lebanese pound hit a new all-time low exceeding 21,000 to the US dollar.