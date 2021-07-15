GOtv Boxing star, Baby Face, arrives Ukraine for WBO title fight

World Boxing Federation (WBF) Intercontinental welterweight champion, Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde, arrived in Kiev, capital of Ukraine, Wednesday, for the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Oriental middleweight title fight.

Baby Face, a product of GOtv Boxing NextGen Search, will take on Ukrainian Dymtro Mytrovanov for the title on Saturday at Eguides Club in Kiev.

In a telephone interview shortly after arrival, he said he is sure of winning, as he has prepared very well.

“I have been in camp for more than one month. I am sure of winning, I call on Nigerians to pray for me and bring back the title. I am flying the Nigerian flag and I’m determined to make Nigerians proud,” he said.

A victory for him over Mytrovanov will add to the list of titles he has won since 2016.

They include the national and West African Boxing Union light welterweight titles. He has remained undefeated as a professional.