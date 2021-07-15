Organizers of the Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards (HAPAwards), recently celebrated a renowned socialite, businesswoman and philanthropist, Dr. (Mrs.) Toyin Kolade on her birthday.

The African Representative of HAPAwards, Adeola Odunowo led other team members to surprise the Managing Director of Fisolak Global Resources at her palatial home in Lagos.

According to Odunowo, the visit and recognition was in honour of the good works, business strides and positive contributions of Dr. Kolade to development is society.

“We decided to honour her on a special day and also officially present a trophy as the International Business Woman of the Year 2020, from the last edition of HAPAwards, which took place in the United State of America.”

Odunowo further noted the awards appreciation of Dr. Kolade’s immense efforts to showcase the African heritage and reposition Yoruba culture and tradition around the World.

He disclosed that the 5th edition of HAPAwards has already commenced with activities in top gear to make this year’s edition a memorable one.

The theme for HAPAwards 2021 is tagged “Collaboration for Global Development, Peace and Prosperity”, as submissions continue to pour in for different genres and categories.

Other winners from last year edition are Richard Mofe Damijo, Patoranking, Rita Dominic, Kate Henshaw and His Royal Majesty, Oba Olufolarin Ogunsanwo, Alara of Ilara Kingdom among notable personalities across Africa and beyond.

The HAPAwards is a US-based award which recognizes outstanding individuals, whose lives have been marked by extraordinary personal and professional accomplishments.

The woman of substance, Princess Toyin Kalode, who is also the sole promoter of Aje Festival (Festival of Wealth) in Ile-Ife, the cradle of the Yoruba race, praised and thanked the executives of HAPAwards for the global recognition even with the ongoing pandemic which has ravaged the entire World.

According to Iyalaje of the source, as she fondly called, the honour will encourage and motivate her to do more for the less privileged in society while representing Africa on the global stage.

Feelers emanating from sources close to the woman-about-town hint that she is planning the mother of all celebration as part of her installation ceremony as the Iyalaje Oodua by His Imperial Majesty, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Babatunde Adeyeye Ogunwusi, which will take place on July 17, 2021, at the Ile-Ife Kingdom.