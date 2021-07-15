Kano company Enerbett International forfeits $3.7M to FG

A Nigerian company based in Kano, Enerbett International has forfeited permanently to the Federal Government $3,719,855.

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos ordered the final forfeiture today.

This followed an ex-parte application filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The Judge had, on June 18, 2021, ordered the interim forfeiture of the money.

He also directed anyone with lawful interest in the money to show cause why it should not be finally forfeited to the Federal Government.

In granting the interim forfeiture, the Judge also directed the publication of the order in a national newspaper.

In an affidavit in support of the application, the Commission, through its counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, told the court that the money was part of credit inflows of $8,360,444.43 received by the firm and reasonably suspected to be proceeds of an unlawful activity.

Oyedepo also told the court that the sums were surreptitiously transferred to conceal and retain in the account No.4694976024 opened in the name of Enerbett International Ltd domiciled in First City Monument Bank Plc.

He further told the court that the sum of $4,640,398.33 had already been dissipated by suspects in the suit marked FHC/L/CS/586/2021.

He said: “As at 31st day of May, 2021, the said account had witnessed credit inflows to the tune of $8,360,444.43, which sums are reasonably suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activity.

“That before the intelligence was received and acted upon by the Commission, the company and its cronies had dissipated the total sum of $4,640,398.33 leaving a balance of $3,720,046.10.

“That as of 31st day of May, 2021, the balance standing to the credit of the said account was $3,720,046.10.”

In his ruling, Justice Aneke held that the application was “meritorious and ought to be granted.

The Judge also held that “In light of the above reasons, I hereby order the final forfeiture and the same be forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria.”

ENERBETT INTERNATIONAL LTD was incorporated in KANO, Nigeria with Registration Number 1246488.

It was registered on 04 Mar 2015 and its current status is unknown.

Company’s registered office address is NO 1 GWALE STREET, CHIRANCI QUARTERS KANO CITY WEST WARD.

Listed as directors and shareholders are Mansour Zainab

and Mansour Maisaka Mustapha.