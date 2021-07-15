Agency Report

The Police Command in Katsina State has announced the temporary closure of Kankara-Dutsinma road, over the scheduled visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to the state.

Also to be shut for four and half hours is the Dutsinma-Tsaskiya road.

The command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO) SP Gambo Isah announced the closure on Wednesday.

President Buhari is due in Katsina today 15 July for the commissioning of Zobe Regional Water Supply Project.

He will also commission the new Tsaskiya Road in Safana Local Government Area of the state.

Police did not give reason the road to Kankara, south os the state, was being shut down.

Last December bandits abducted 344 students of Government Science Secondary School.

President Buhari was visiting Katsina at the time and said the bandits wanted to embarrass him.

However the students were freed after negotiations on 17 December.

It is believed that the police were taking some precaution against the motor-cycle riding bandits, in shutting access to Kankara.

Gambo Isah said adjoining roads to the venue of the two events will also be shut.

“Members of the public, especially commuters, herders, pedestrians and cyclists, are hereby directed to use other alternative routes”, he said.

“The command enjoins the good people of the state to always partner and cooperate with the Nigeria police and other sister agencies toward a successful and hitch- free commissioning ceremony,” he added.