Lawyer set to face trial over alleged N8.6m fraud

By Paul Iyoghojie

An Igbosere Magistrate’s Court sitting at Tinubu Magistrate’s Court, Kakawa Street, Lagos Island, Lagos has fixed 16 July, 2021 for the trial of a legal practitioner, Adetunji Adenubi for allegedly obtaining N8,600,000 under false pretence.

Adenubi 36, according to the Police was ordered arrested by the Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG in charge of Zone 2 Command, Onikan, Lagos, AIG Johnson Kokumo following a petition by the complainant, Mr. Usman Salako.

And after investigation by Inspector Josephine Obun and her team, Adenubi was charged before the Court on a three-Count charge of Felony to wit, obtaining money under false pretence and stealing.

Police Counsel, Supol Jimoh Joseph had informed the Court in the charged marked S/01/2021 that the defendant committed the offence on 19 April, 2021 at GTbank located on Ipaja Road, Lagos.

Joseph told the Court that the complainant reported to the Police that the defendant, a lawyer collected the sum of N8, 600,000 from him with the promise to sell a half plot of land to him since April, 2021, but that the lawyer failed to provide the land for him and also refused to refund the money till date.

Joseph said the complainant further stated that he decided to report the matter to the Police when all efforts to recover the money from the defendant proved futile.

Joseph said the offences, the defendant committed were punishable under section 411,314 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Adenubi pleaded not guilty to the charges in the Court and his Counsel, Mrs Grace Adenubi urged the Court to grant him bail in the most liberal terms, saying that the defendant is a responsible citizen and would not jump bail if granted.

The Magistrate, Mrs Kehinde Awosinka granted him bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case till 16 July, 2021, for trial.