By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Manchester United and Adidas have dropped the club’s new home shirt for the upcoming campaign.

The new jersey, available to buy now, is inspired by the three pillars of the club’s youth philosophy – youth, courage and success.

The shirt is a classic red with white Adidas stripes down the arms, accompanied with white shorts – a nod to kits of the 80s when Adidas and Manchester United first joined forces.

The red devil also appears on the back of the shirt for the first time in history.

United will wear the kit for the first time in a friendly fixture on Sunday, July 18 and is available to purchase from the Adidas online store.

The 2021/22 home kit is a celebration of everything that Manchester United stands for, and its deep-rooted connection to community, both locally and globally, according to the club’s website.